Top UAE companies share best practices

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has hosted three best practice-sharing sessions, on a number of issues, including employee welfare, waste management, environmental education, Emiratisation, and social inclusion of people of determination, among several other important matters.

The event, held at the Chamber’s premises in Deira, was organised by members of the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network and led by the network’s specialised task forces.

Representatives from leading companies in the UAE participated in the sessions, including Emirates NBD, Chalhoub Group, Cummins Middle East, Empower, RAK Bank, Six Construct, Farnek Services, German Imaging Technologies, Dubai Design District, Veolia, Dulsco, UAE Exchange, Nestle, Axiom Telecom, and Tristar Group.

Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber, noted that the strong participation in the sessions reflected a growing awareness about important sustainability and CSR matters impacting businesses in Dubai.

He explained that the case studies, best practices, strategies and experiences shared by participating companies provided valuable insights, which will help build on the progress already achieved by the task forces and identify new areas where businesses can align their efforts to maximise their social impact.

Established by the Chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business, CRB, the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network serves as the focal point for the business community to share and exchange best practices in implementing corporate social responsibility, CSR, and sustainability. The network provides an opportunity for local companies to network, learn, share experiences and constitute CSR leadership.