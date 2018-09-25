TRA, Cisco work together for UAE's Digital Future

By Wam

The Telecommunication Regulatory Authority, TRA, and Cisco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to accelerate digital adoption and boost cooperation for the UAE’s digital future.

The MoU is a key addition to Cisco's Country Digital Acceleration, CDA, programme in the UAE, which aims at building and enhancing a strategic relationship with national leadership, industry, and academia to help accelerate the national digitisation agenda.

"Developing the UAE’s digital infrastructure is one of the government’s major drives. It is closely aligned with the leadership’s directives to provide a favorable environment for technological development that enables future solutions, while contributing to the objectives of the national agenda and the UAE Vision 2021," said Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA’s Director-General.

Al Mansoori added, "The MoU between the TRA and Cisco represents our interest in fostering the relation with globally leading partners to accelerate smart transformation in government work and in life on a wider scale. The public-private partnership is an imperative factor in ensuring the success of our strategies for the future, as we are working together to set the scene for the application of IoT, and the concepts of artificial intelligence."

Chuck Robbins, CEO and Chairman of Cisco, commented, "Cisco is proud to support the UAE’s efforts to transform into a digital economy. Working together, we will help create an ecosystem for innovation and job creation, and we look forward to many more years of cooperation and collaboration."

"The UAE’s Vision 2021 connects digital transformation and technology innovation to outcomes that are truly relevant for society, such quality of life and happiness. At Cisco, we are proud to work with the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority and contribute to the acceleration of the UAE’s national digitization plans. We are confident that our cooperation will result in world class references for digital innovation," said Shukri Eid, Managing Director - East Region, Cisco Middle East.

Under the MoU, TRA and Cisco have focused areas which include smart and lean government, tourism, smart districts, trade and logistics, healthcare and energy. Cisco will work with the TRA to develop technology projects and demonstrate the value of digital adoption in these areas. The aim will be to realise the benefits of wider digital adoption for the UAE’s citizens and the UAE’s growing economy.