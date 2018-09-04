Trade in your old device for a Galaxy Note9

By Staff

For a limited time, Samsung are allowing residents to trade up their old device for the best price and obtain a new Galaxy Note9.

“By introducing the new trade-up program, we are giving customers the opportunity to upgrade their old device to the new super powerful Galaxy Note9 through a simple process and convenient prices. The initiative resonates strongly with Samsung values to keep users up-to-date with the latest technology and make each day a better day for them,” said Tarek Sabbagh, Head of IT and Mobile (IM) Division at Samsung Electronics Gulf.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 boasts a 4,000mAh battery, the largest ever on a flagship Galaxy phone and two internal storage options –128GB or 512GB with the ability to insert a microSD card. Its camera is Samsung’s smartest yet, with advanced noise reduction technology, and a Dual Aperture lens, which adjusts to light just like the human eye. It employs scene optimizer and flaw detection for stunning, lifelike images.

The Samsung trade-up for Galaxy Note9 is available across major retailers and Samsung brand stores in the UAE.