15 years of flydubai

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai

"Today, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of flydubai, I would like to congratulate the team at flydubai on the success they have achieved since their inaugural flight to Beirut on 01 June 2009.

flydubai has been inspired by the success and ambition of Dubai, which has been and continues to be a key contributor to the success of the airline. The vision of the leadership of the UAE has been a guiding principle; enabling the airline to grow, expand and adapt to the changing market requirements and further support trade and tourism.

flydubai has become a key player in the aviation industry in the UAE and in the region, and a major contributor to Dubai’s socio-economic development. Looking to the future, I am confident of the further growth and success of the airline in line with Dubai Government’s efforts to further enhance Dubai’s position as a leading global aviation hub."

From its home in Dubai, flydubai has created a network of more than 125 destinations served by a fleet of 87 aircraft. Since commencing operations in June 2009, flydubai has been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network.



flydubai has marked its journey with a number of milestones:



An expanding network: Created a network of more than 125 destinations in 58 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and South-East Asia.



Serving underserved markets: Opened more than 90 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.



An efficient single fleet-type: Operates a single fleet-type of 87 Boeing 737 aircraft and includes: 29 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 55 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.



Enhancing connectivity: Carried more than 100 million passengers since it began operations in 2009.





