2 May: Dubai Weather and Flight Updates by Emirates Airline

Due to bad weather in Dubai on 2 May, flight movements at Dubai Airport have been reduced.

Customers arriving or departing from Dubai airport on 2 May can expect some delays as flights are rescheduled.

The following flights have been cancelled on 2 May:

EK 123/124 – between Dubai and Istanbul

EK 763/764 – between Dubai and Johannesburg

EK 719/720 – between Dubai and Nairobi

Ek 921/922 – between Dubai and Cairo

EK 903/904 – between Dubai and Amman

EK 352/353 – between Dubai and Singapore (EK353 departing 3 May, 0050hrs)

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. Affected customers will be reaccommodated. Those who wish to rebook should contact their travel agent or nearest Emirates Office. All rebooking charges will be waived.

If you’re travelling to Dubai International airport, you may experience road delays. We recommend adding extra travel time to reach the airport and using Dubai Metro where possible.

Customers travelling on 2 May can check back for updates, or check Flight Status.

To receive flight updates and notifications, please ensure you’ve provided us with your latest contact details under Manage Your Booking.