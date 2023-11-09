26.1 million passengers traveled via Emirates Airlines in 6 months

During the first six months of the fiscal year, Emirates Airlines transported 26.1 million passengers, an increase of 3%, compared to the same period last year. Emirates Sky Cargo transported 1,035,000 (one million and 35 thousand) tons of goods during the first six months of the current fiscal year, an 11% growth over the same period last year. This growth reflects the Cargo division's ability to meet customer demand through specialized products and excellent network options available with dedicated cargo aircraft operations and cargo bays on passenger aircraft.

Total capacity, measured as available tons multiplied by number of kilometers traveled (ATKM), grew by 25% to reach 28.5 billion available tons-kilometres, thanks to the expansion of the regular flight schedule. Passenger capacity, measured by the number of available seats multiplied by the number of kilometers traveled (ASKM), also grew by 30%. Passenger traffic, measured by revenue per passenger kilometer (RPKM), increased by 35%, while the seat capacity rate reached 81.5%, compared to 78.5% during the same period last year.

