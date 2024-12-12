5.2 million to travel through DXB between 13, 31 December

Dubai International (DXB) is set to welcome a surge in travellers as the winter holiday season unfolds, with over 5.2 million guests expected between 13th and 31st December.

The daily average is projected at 274,000 guests, with Friday, 20th December, anticipated to be the busiest day of the period, hosting nearly 296,000 guests.

The weekend from 20th to 22nd December will also see peak activity, with an estimated 880,000 guests passing through.

Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports, said, "Delivering the exceptional experience that DXB is known for during peak travel periods is always a challenge, but one we are well-prepared to meet with collaboration across the oneDXB family. This year, we are excited to welcome millions of guests while also creating moments of joy through festive activations. The Family Zone at Terminal 3 will transform into a winter wonderland featuring a unique fusion performance of carollers and beatboxers, a Magic Station offering gift-wrapping and photo opportunities, a Nutcracker marching band, and more. These activities are designed to surprise and delight, making every journey through DXB truly memorable."

This season’s traffic surge reflects Dubai’s global appeal, with visitors drawn to its vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment offerings, as well as the city’s amazing winter weather. Of the projected traffic, 1.7 million guests will arrive in Dubai, and 1.5 million will depart, underscoring Dubai’s rising position as a premier destination for international travellers.

