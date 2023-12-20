- A lively young team of volunteers enhance spirit of community at inaugural Hatta Festival



A young team of volunteers are doing their best to ensure visitors to the inaugural Hatta Festival come away with truly memorable and enjoyable experiences. A vibrant celebration of culture, sports and family entertainment in the heart of Dubai’s picturesque mountain region, the Hatta Festival is on until 31 December.



Whether guiding visitors through the festival grounds, assisting with activities or providing information on Hatta’s unique cultural, heritage and natural attractions, these volunteers are playing a pivotal role in creating a positive atmosphere for everyone. Their commitment and passion for the festival are evident in their interactions with visitors, enhancing the overall ambiance and making the event more engaging for everyone involved.



Comprising 35 young men and women, the volunteers are part of the Nashama UAE Volunteers, established in Hatta in 2009. Initially limited to the residents of the mountain region of Hatta, the team later expanded to include volunteers from Dubai. Currently, the volunteer team features over 2,000 members from diverse nationalities.



Essa Al Bedwawi, Leader of the Nashama UAE Volunteers, conveyed his gratitude for the collaboration with Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office. This collaboration presented the team with the opportunity to actively participate in the inaugural edition of the event, he said. “Our volunteers play diverse roles to ensure the success of the events they engage in. The Hatta Festival has drawn visitors of all nationalities, with a special enthusiasm observed among the residents of Hatta who are eagerly embracing the festive atmosphere.”



Amina Taher, Member of the Hatta Festival’s Organising Committee Representing Brand Dubai, said: “The active involvement of these volunteers not only supports the logistical aspects of the festival but also fosters a sense of community and shared celebration. Their contributions contribute significantly to the success of the inaugural Hatta Festival, making it a more inclusive and enriching experience for all attendees.”



She added that the volunteers are undertaking various roles, including welcoming and guiding visitors to the festival locations they wish to explore, in addition to providing information about the event’s programme and their schedules.

Taher also expressed her appreciation for the residents of the area who have demonstrated their eagerness to be part of their town’s mission and participate in tasks and activities that contribute to showcasing the beauty of Hatta.

