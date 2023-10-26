Abu Dhabi Airports launch 'Check Your Terminal' campaign

Abu Dhabi Airports announced that all major services and facilities are now ready to receive the new terminal’s first passengers, with Terminal A primed to open to the public from 1st November, and Etihad’s Ceremonial flight due to take place on October 31st.

The Airport operator has launched a print, digital and broadcast awareness campaign to ensure passengers and visitors to the airport know which terminal they need to go to and is also advising guests to regularly check on www.abudhabiairport.ae for passengers flying from Abu Dhabi International Airport between 1-14 November.

With the countdown to Terminal A’s official opening in full swing, passengers flying in November are urged to check travel information with their respective airlines prior to travelling to the airport or collecting visitors from the airport.

Another important announcement by Abu Dhabi’s airport operator is that, during the critical transition period from 1 -14 November, all terminals (Terminals A, 1, 2 & 3) at Abu Dhabi International Airport will operate simultaneously. From November 15th, all airlines will operate exclusively from Terminal A.

Part of the awareness campaign is also informing the public of the exact location of the new Terminal, which has recently been added to all the popular way-finding applications, like Google Maps and Waze. Reaching Terminal A by car is a quick and effortless journey from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with highway signage now clearly sign posted on the E10 and E11 and in other locations in and around the new terminal. Those taking a taxi or public transport to the new terminal can get dropped off directly at the terminal.

Frank McCrorie, Chief Operating Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We look forward to welcoming passengers to the state-of-the-art Terminal A, when it opens to the public on November 1st. The new terminal will bring a major increase in capacity and access to world-class facilities for both passengers and airlines. We strongly suggest that passengers flying from November 1st to 14th check the latest flight information on the Abu Dhabi International Airport website, or with their airline, to confirm which terminal they will fly from or to.”

Abu Dhabi Airports have also installed inter-terminal shuttle buses to chauffeur passengers who may wish to move quickly between terminals, comfortably and regularly, to their correct location.

