Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A ushers major milestone for UAE’s aviation aector

The new state-of-the-art Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) welcomed its first passengers to Abu Dhabi, signalling a new era in aviation history for the UAE.

From now until November 14th, there will be a transition period for 28 airlines, with operations being conducted concurrently from Terminals A, 1, 2, and 3. The full transition of all airlines to Terminal A will take place on 14th November and all flights will take off and land exclusively in Terminal A from 15th November. In its first seven days of operations, 637 flights will depart and arrive.

Abu Dhabi International Airport will be renamed Zayed International Airport. The new official name will take effect from 9th February 2024, and coincide with the official opening ceremony of Terminal A.

Terminal A brings a major increase in capacity for Abu Dhabi’s commercial aviation sector, more than doubling the current passenger capacity, with the new facilities being able to process up to 45 million travellers annually. Terminal A will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global standing as an aviation hub, capable of handling 79 planes at once and 11,000 passengers per hour. The increase in capacity allows for airlines to boost their presence in Abu Dhabi in response to growing demand.

With leading facilities, including biometric technology to streamline the screening and boarding process, 35,000 square metres of retail and F&B space and 163 outlets for passengers to shop, dine and enjoy, Terminal A will enhance the travel experience for all passengers, end to end, as well as travellers transferring to other destinations.

Flights from other terminals at Abu Dhabi International Airport will gradually transition to Terminal A throughout November. Passengers flying before November 15th are urged to check travel information with their respective airlines prior to travelling to or collecting visitors from the airport.

To ensure passengers and visitors arrive at the right terminal, Abu Dhabi Airports has launched a print, digital and broadcast awareness campaign that urges guests to regularly check on www.abudhabiairport.ae for updates on arrivals and departures flying to and from Abu Dhabi International Airport between 1st and 14th November.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “This is a momentous occasion for Abu Dhabi Airports and the emirate. The official opening of Terminal A today ushers a new era for air travel in Abu Dhabi. I’m grateful for the hard work from my colleagues, and partners across the aviation sector, that has helped us reach this historical milestone. We look forward to sharing the state-of-the-art facilities, available at Terminal A, with the world and welcoming passengers to Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new home.”

