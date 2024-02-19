Ahmed bin Saeed: Dubai Airport receives about 87 million passengers, an annual increase of approximately 32%

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum,Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, in his account on “X” platform said that Emirates Airlines 2023 was a remarkable year of achievements for Dubai Airport DXB, which handled 87 million guests, a year-on-year increase of almost 32%.
He added This stellar performance is a testament to Dubai’s commitment to stay at the forefront as a global aviation gateway, propelled by connectivity, service excellence and innovation.
