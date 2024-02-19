3.50 PM Monday, 19 February 2024
Ahmed bin Saeed: Dubai Airport receives about 87 million passengers, an annual increase of approximately 32%

By E247

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum,Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, in his account on “X” platform said that Emirates Airlines 2023 was a remarkable year of achievements for  Dubai Airport DXB, which handled 87 million guests, a year-on-year increase of almost 32%.

He added This stellar performance is a testament to Dubai’s commitment to stay at the forefront as a global aviation gateway, propelled by connectivity, service excellence and innovation.

 

