Ahmed bin Saeed: Emirates Airlines needs 15,000 employees until March 2024

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, said that Emirates Airlines needs 15,000 employees until March 2024, stressing that Emirates Airlines is constantly seeking to attract local and international talent, to continue growth and implement expansion plans.

In an interview with the media, on the occasion of the celebration of the 38th anniversary of the launch of the first Emirates Airlines flight on October 25, 1985, His Highness confirmed that the Human Resources Department continues to organize recruitment campaigns around the world, to attract talent.

His Highness added: We have permanent directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to invest in the development and qualification of citizens, and this includes Emirates Airlines’ commitment to training the country’s citizens in all divisions of the Emirates Group, and we will continue our efforts to increase the number of citizens, within the various departments, divisions and professions. The Emiratisation team continues to make tireless efforts to qualify and develop national competencies, through various programmes, including leadership, training and skills development programmes, internal mobility opportunities to acquire various skills and abilities, in addition to scholarships and internal training programmes.

He pointed out that the aviation sector in Dubai, led by Emirates Airlines, is considered one of the most important engines of economic growth in the emirate, and a major contributor to achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the economy and make Dubai one of the three most important economic cities in the world, by the year 2033.

His Highness said: “Emirates Airlines continued to record strong performance during the first half of the current financial year, which ended on September 30, thanks to the recovery of global and local markets and the increase in demand for travel to and from Dubai.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.