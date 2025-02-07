Ahmed bin Saeed visits flydubai’s new Flight Training centre

flydubai’s Chairman previews the new facility with training scheduled to officially commence following the completed installation of two Full-Flight Simulators (FFS)

The new facility features six simulator bays to cater to the carrier’s training needs for its growing pilot community and its fleet

flydubai’s Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, inspected the new state-of-the-art Flight Training centre which is set to officially open its doors in the coming few weeks.

During his visit, the chairman was given a tour of the Full-Flight Simulator (FFS) and Training Facility located on the grounds of the flydubai Campus. The tour included a visit of the briefing/de-briefing rooms, classrooms and high-tech computer-based training rooms as well as the Boeing 737 Full-Flight Simulators (FFS).

H. H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai, said: “I am pleased to see the flydubai Flight Training centre become a reality today. This is a vital part of flydubai’s growth strategy and reflects its unwavering commitment to innovation, increased operational efficiency and investing in developing its inhouse capabilities to support future plans as well as Dubai’s position as a global hub for aviation.”

The new multimillion dollar, 38,000 square feet Flight Training centre is home to six simulator bays, offering a capacity of more than 43,000 training hours a year. The building’s modular construction design allows for future expansion. Two simulators have been installed with two additional simulators to be added to the facility before the end of 2026.

The increased flexibility in flydubai’s pilot training schedules and on-demand access to the simulator bays will enable further expansion of the airline’s training capabilities, which can be extended to other airlines in the future.

