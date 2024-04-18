Ahmed bin Saeed: We work around the clock with the wonderful team spirit to return to normalcy

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group, thanked all the employees of Emirates Airlines for their commitment during the extensive period they faced in recent days.

Below is the full text of the message of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed:



In the last few days, we’ve faced unprecedented challenges at our hub and across our network due to the extreme weather in the UAE.

It has caused major disruptions to our customers, colleagues and operations, and we are doing everything we can to return to normalcy.

Our leaders and teams are working around the clock to manage rapidly evolving situations across our operations and our business. We’re aware many of you are facing challenges in your personal and professional lives – from damage to homes, cars and belongings to power outages, stranded customers, extended shifts, and more. And yet, as exhausted as you are, you continue to show great team spirit, collaboration and unwavering determination.

To all those on duty, who braved the weather to reach work despite all odds, are stepping up to help in a myriad of ways, or are working from home to keep the business ticking, I am deeply grateful.

As we work together to recover our operations, your continued contribution is vital. If you’re reporting for duty, please stay safe on your journey and adhere to all relevant standard operating procedures and safety guidance while working.

I know many of you are impacted, and if you need additional support during this time, please reach out to your line manager, your HRBP, or our Employee Assistance Programme.

We are collating reports from all parts of our business, which will give us insights and help us learn valuable lessons on improving our planning, systems and processes that will better support you, our customers and our business in the future.

Thank you for your commitment and for helping get our operations and business back on track. Keep looking out for one another and let’s move forward together.



