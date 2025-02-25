Ahmed bin Saeed: With Mohammed bin Rashid’s Vision, Flydubai Continues Expanding to New Horizons

Flydubai has announced record-breaking annual results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, marking the highest performance in the airline’s 15-year history.

The airline reported a net profit of AED 2.2 billion, with total revenues reaching AED 12.8 billion, reflecting a 15% growth compared to AED 11.2 billion in 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Flydubai, stated:

"Year after year, Flydubai continues to excel and expand to new horizons, driven by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. In a short span, the airline has emerged as a key player in Dubai’s and the region’s aviation sector, built on a solid business model and a strong commitment to supporting Dubai’s economic and tourism vision."

He added that establishing air links with key markets, particularly underserved destinations with no direct flights to Dubai or the UAE, has strengthened the city's position as a global aviation hub and one of the most connected cities in the world.

Flydubai has demonstrated a positive impact on the markets it serves, carrying 15.4 million passengers in 2024—an 11% increase compared to 2023.

Last year, Flydubai’s network expanded to 131 destinations across 55 countries, including 97 destinations that previously had no direct air links to Dubai or the UAE.

