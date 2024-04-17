12.14 PM Wednesday, 17 April 2024
17 April 2024
Advanced
Air Arabia: Flights Cancelled Due to Weather Conditions

Published
By E247

Due to the severe weather conditions in the UAE and the region, the following Air Arabia flights have been canceled / rescheduled. Affected passengers have already been notified of their flight changes. Passengers are encouraged to visit our website or contact our dedicated call center for the latest updates.

While we are diligently working to minimize the impact of the disruption caused by the weather conditions, we reassure that the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our top priority.

Affected Flights Departing from the UAE:

Date Flight Number Origin Destination
16-Apr-2024 G9351 SHJ FRU
16-Apr-2024 G9435 SHJ JAI
16-Apr-2024 G9448 SHJ TRV
16-Apr-2024 G9454 SHJ CCJ
16-Apr-2024 G9467 SHJ HYD
16-Apr-2024 G9471 SHJ MAA
16-Apr-2024 G9496 SHJ BLR
16-Apr-2024 G9502 SHJ CMB
16-Apr-2024 G9552 SHJ SKT
16-Apr-2024 G9594 SHJ HBE
16-Apr-2024 G9842 RKT CAI
17-Apr-2024 G9518 SHJ DAC
17-Apr-2024 G9526 SHJ CGP
17-Apr-2024 G9255 SHJ OHS
17-Apr-2024 3L335 AUH MUX

 

Affected Flights Arriving in the UAE:

Date Flight Number Origin Destination
17-Apr-2024 G9352 FRU SHJ
17-Apr-2024 G9436 JAI SHJ
17-Apr-2024 G9449 TRV SHJ
17-Apr-2024 G9455 CCJ SHJ
17-Apr-2024 G9468 HYD SHJ
17-Apr-2024 G9472 MAA SHJ
17-Apr-2024 G9497 BLR SHJ
17-Apr-2024 G9503 CMB SHJ
17-Apr-2024 G9519 DAC SHJ
17-Apr-2024 G9527 CGP SHJ
17-Apr-2024 G9553 SKT SHJ
17-Apr-2024 G9595 HBE SHJ
17-Apr-2024 G9843 CAI RKT
17-Apr-2024 G9256 OHS SHJ
17-Apr-2024 3L336 MUX AUH
The page was last updated on: 17 April 2024 10:14