Air Arabia: Flights Cancelled Due to Weather Conditions

Due to the severe weather conditions in the UAE and the region, the following Air Arabia flights have been canceled / rescheduled. Affected passengers have already been notified of their flight changes. Passengers are encouraged to visit our website or contact our dedicated call center for the latest updates.

While we are diligently working to minimize the impact of the disruption caused by the weather conditions, we reassure that the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our top priority.

Affected Flights Departing from the UAE: