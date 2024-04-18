Air Arabia Resumes Scheduled Flights

Flight Operations resumed on 18 Apr | Update for passengers with cancelled flights on 16/17 Apr.

Air Arabia has resumed scheduled operations from Sharjah International Airport as of 4am today, April 18.

For all flights cancelled on April 16 & 17 due to severe weather conditions in the UAE and the region, please note the following updated advisory:

• Passengers with cancelled bookings will receive a full credit voucher for the amount paid. This credit voucher can be used for future flight bookings.

• Alternatively, passengers have the option of a full cash refund.

• Passengers who originally booked through travel agents are kindly requested to contact them for rebooking options or refund requests.

Our teams are available to assist you and can be reached through airarabia.com/contact-us, our call center at 600508001, or WhatsApp at +971600508001. Please be aware that we are currently experiencing a high volume of requests, and our teams are working diligently to minimize the impact of the disruption caused by adverse weather conditions.

