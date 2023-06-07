Al-Futtaim launches the all-new Honda ZR-V

Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises launches the all-new Honda ZR-V, a head turning compact SUV that offers the perfect blend of sophisticated styling, practicality, and a purposeful driving experience. Lining up between HR-V and CR-V, the Honda ZR-V is aimed at young, image conscious buyers who seek a stylish, powerful, and fun to drive vehicle that can seamlessly integrate into their life. The ZR-V perfectly embodies Honda’s ‘Advanced and Sporty’ brand ambition, blending premium design, state-of-the-art technology and engaging driving characteristics.

ZR-V is a charismatic and energetic SUV that combines the confidence of an SUV and the elegance of a coupé. A purposeful stance and a bold front face provide a strong road presence that perfectly complements its dynamic performance, whilst slimline, full LED, headlights and gloss black grille create a sophisticated appearance, which continues along the side of the vehicle through to the sleek horizontal LED rear combination lights that neatly integrate into the tailgate. The interior of ZR-V is similarly class leading, with high quality, soft-touch materials and detailed finishing, combined with stylish lighting throughout the cabin to create a premium ambience.

Safety is a key priority for Honda, with all grades of the new ZR-V equipped with Honda SENSINGTM driver assistance which includes features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking System to help reduce the risk of an accident, whilst the Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) Body Structure and standard 8 airbags help protect the driver and passengers in the event of a collision.

Honda ZR-V is powered by a turbo charged 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC engine that provides 180hp and 240Nm of torque, and fuel efficiency of up to 16.5km/Litre, giving a potential range of 940km from a full tank of gas. Whether you’re accelerating from standstill or passing at speed, the turbocharged engine delivers a forceful response. It's mated to the latest generation of continuously variable transmission (CVT) that is tuned for a more natural response with early downshifts during braking for more engaging driving experience.

Two grades of ZR-V will be available. With a starting price of AED 119,900, the highly equipped LX model includes dual-zone Automatic Climate Control with rear AC vents, front and rear parking sensors, a 10.2” TFT Full Digital Driver Information Display and a 9” touchscreen that supports both Android Auto and wireless Apple Carplay, and a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. The top-of-the-line EX, priced at AED 129,900 adds a 12-speaker Bose CenterPoint surround audio system, premium leather seats with 8-way power adjustment, a power-operated tailgate, and the Multiview 360-degree camera system and power tailgate with kick-sensor and walk-away close.

The ZR-V is available to purchase now in seven exterior colours, five of which debut on this model (Super Platinum Gray Metallic, Premium Crystal Garnet Metallic, Platinum Crystal Blue Metallic, Midnight Blue Beam Pearl and Nordic Forest Pearl), interior colour options include Black or Grayage Fabric on LX or Grayage or Maroon Leather on EX.

Customers can experience the ZR-V in person at Honda Showrooms across the UAE in Dubai Festival City, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi Umm Al Nar.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.