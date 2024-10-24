Aviation-Related Activities Created 631,000 Jobs in Dubai

Aviation-related activities have contributed to the creation of 631,000 jobs in Dubai, representing one in every five jobs in the emirate in 2023, according to a recent study by the leading global research firm, Oxford Economics.

The study predicts that the number of jobs associated with the aviation sector will grow by an additional 185,000 by 2030, with the total number of jobs supported by the aviation sector in Dubai expected to reach 816,000.

A previous economic impact report by Oxford Economics in 2014 showed that the aviation sector contributed 27% to Dubai’s GDP and supported 417,000 jobs.

While the recent findings indicate that the aviation sector's share of Dubai's GDP has remained stable, the sector's total added value has increased in real terms. This reflects faster growth in other sectors, as well as the increasing diversification of the economy over the past decade.

