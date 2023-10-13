Banyan Tree to unveil luxurious retreat on Bluewaters Island, Dubai in late 2023

Dubai, a city synonymous with innovation and world-class hospitality, is about to welcome a new icon of luxury with the impending opening of Banyan Tree Dubai on Bluewaters Island. This historic agreement signals Banyan Tree’s entry into Dubai’s vibrant lifestyle scene and marks a significant moment in the region’s hospitality landscape.

Replacing the existing Caesars Palace Dubai, Banyan Tree Dubai will undergo a phased brand-related upscaling, transforming it into a haven of Asian-inspired luxury hospitality. Late 2023 is the anticipated date for the grand reopening, promising an exquisite experience for visitors and residents alike.

The resort will feature a total of 179 rooms, including 30 suites, and introduce a magnificent four-bedroom villa boasting a private entrance, pool, and direct beach access. Additionally, Banyan Tree Dubai will offer 96 one- to four-bedroom private residences, providing residents with access to a dedicated outdoor swimming pool, private beach, and resort facilities, along with exclusive privileges associated with the Banyan Tree Group.

Situated in the heart of Bluewaters Dubai, this waterfront lifestyle destination harmoniously combines island living with urban sophistication. Bluewaters, under the guidance of Dubai Holding, offers an array of hospitality, residential, leisure, and entertainment opportunities, featuring over 150 retail and dining concepts.

Eddy See, CEO & president of Banyan Tree Group, expressed his excitement, stating, “Our fruitful partnership with ACCOR continues to be a driving force for us in the Middle East, enabling us to bring Banyan Tree to new horizons and new opportunities.”

Amit Kaushal, group CEO of Dubai Holding, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, saying, “Our collaboration with market leaders like ACCOR, Ennismore, and Banyan Tree Group marks an important milestone in our ongoing journey of elevating the rich hospitality landscape in Dubai.”

As part of a strategic partnership agreement between Accor and Banyan Tree Group, Banyan Tree Dubai will be co-managed by Banyan Tree Group and Ennismore, following a successful operational model applied in Banyan Tree La Cigale Doha, Qatar, and Banyan Tree AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

Banyan Tree Dubai’s arrival promises to redefine luxury hospitality in Dubai, offering guests and residents an unforgettable experience in a city that continually pushes the boundaries of luxury and innovation.

