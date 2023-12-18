- Brand Dubai showcases local entrepreneurial flair at the ‘Proudly from Dubai Market’ at the Hatta Festival



Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office is organising the 'Proudly from Dubai Market' at the Hatta Festival. The unique market, one of the key highlights of the festival, runs until 31 December at the scenic Leem Lake in Hatta.The 'Proudly from Dubai Market’ showcases the innovative culinary concepts and diverse products of 30 homegrown businesses, all part of the 'Proudly from Dubai' network. Half of these businesses represent the local Hatta community, highlighting the area’s growing entrepreneurial vibrance.The participation of Hatta-based businesses in the market was facilitated in collaboration with Dubai’s Community Development Authority and the Hatta Traders Council. The market features a mix of 16 food and beverage outlets and 14 ventures displaying other products, offering a rich and varied experience for visitors.Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the Hatta Festival embodies the vision of leadership to transform the region into a prominent winter tourist destination. The strategic development plan for Hatta aims to promote balanced economic growth and create diverse employment opportunities for its residents, she noted.Buhumaid highlighted the Authority's commitment to collaborating with diverse stakeholders to build the capabilities of people and families in the Hatta region. The collaborative effort seeks to empower the people of Hatta to contribute positively to the rapid development unfolding in the area. Her Excellency further said the Community Development Authority is actively participating in the Hatta Festival as part of its strategy to support Emirati family business ventures. This support is aimed at enabling them to display and market their products effectively in line with the Authority’s plan to provide Hatta-based businesses with growth and development opportunities, Her Excellency added.Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: "The ‘Proudly From Dubai Market’ at the Hatta Festival is a celebration of Dubai’s vibrant entrepreneurial flair. At the market, visitors can explore the best of Dubai’s culinary creativity and a range of exciting products, from clothing to locally produced honey. Through our collaboration with the Community Development Authority and the Hatta Traders Council, we seek to spotlight the success stories of start-up businesses initiated by citizens in Hatta and across Dubai. The market is a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the best of Dubai’s homegrown products while savouring delicious food amidst the region’s stunning landscape.”The market features a diverse array of products including clothing, honey, candles, perfumes, accessories, fabric, coffee beans and matcha powder.The ‘Proudly From Dubai Market’ is open at Leem Lake on weekdays from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 noon to 12:00 midnightThe market is part of 'Proudly from Dubai', an initiative launched by Brand Dubai to highlight the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai. The initiative aims to tell the story of innovation and creativity shaping Dubai’s emerging business and entrepreneurial culture.The Hatta Festival, the centrepiece of the latest #DubaiDestinations winter campaign, is a vibrant celebration of culture, sports, and family entertainment in Dubai’s picturesque mountain region. The festival is a collaboration between Brand Dubai and the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta.The latest #DubaiDestinations campaign, launched by Brand Dubai last week, encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make the city a distinctive winter destination. The campaign is being implemented in cooperation with various stakeholders and the creative media community.

