DAE Signs Lease Agreements with Eastar Jet for Three New Boeing 737-8 Aircraft

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”) today announced the signing of lease agreements with Eastar Jet for three new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, scheduled for delivery in mid-2025 and the first quarter of 2026.



Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, “We are pleased to announce a new agreement with Eastar Jet, further strengthening and expanding our ongoing partnership. The addition of these three Boeing 737-8 aircraft to their fleet will support Eastar Jet’s growing network and the rising demand for affordable regional travel. We congratulate the Eastar Jet’s team on their continued success and look forward to many more years of successful collaboration."



Cho Joong-seok, Chief Executive Officer of Eastar Jet, commented, “We are excited to expand our partnership with DAE through the addition of three new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. With over 20 destinations and plans for further growth, these new aircraft will play a key role in helping us meet customer expectations and enhance our service, reliability, and value. We appreciate DAE’s continued support as we work to strengthen our presence in the Asia-Pacific region as a competitive low-cost carrier.”



The Boeing 737 MAX offers enhanced efficiency, environmental performance, and passenger comfort to the single-aisle market. With advanced engines and aerodynamic features, it provides strong economic performance while reducing fuel consumption and emissions by 20% compared to previous models. DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own a total of 500 aircraft, including 215 from Boeing, with plans to further expand its fleet to meet growing market demand.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.