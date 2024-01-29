1.24 PM Monday, 29 January 2024
DAE signs long-term leases for 10 Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Turkish Airlines

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd ("DAE") today announced that it has reached an agreement with Turkish Airlines for the lease of 10 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver in 2025.

Commenting on the agreement, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, “We are delighted to further deepen our already strong and long-term relationship with Turkish Airlines and to provide them a solution to their growing fleet requirements with these new technology, fuel efficient aircraft. We thank Turkish Airlines for their ongoing trust in DAE and wish them much success with their new fleet additions.”

DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own a total of 96 737 MAX family aircraft.
