DEWA and UAE Space Agency cooperate to enhance the sustainability and Emiratisation of the UAE’s space industry

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Space Agency to enhance both parties’ positive role in developing the space sector. This is done through supporting research and development and contributing to regulations in the space field. The MoU will also support the agency’s Space Data Centre (SDC) by collaborating with Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA.

The MoU was signed by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and HE Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of UAE Space Agency.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the UAE Space Agency to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the sustainability and Emiratisation of the UAE’s space industry and empower Emirati talents. This will preserve the gains achieved by the UAE in the global competitiveness race and its leadership in this vital sector. The UAE is at the forefront of space science and technology with unprecedented achievements on the Arab and global levels. This supports the realisation of further accomplishments, in line with the National Space Strategy 2030, which supports the UAE’s vision in the various sciences, technologies, applications, and services of the space industry,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched DEWA’s Space-D programme in January 2021, we have come a long way in building DEWA’s capabilities and training Emirati professionals to use space technologies to enhance our electricity and water networks. We have taken advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as IoT, AI, and blockchain to exchange information with the help of satellite communications and earth observation technologies. DEWA has successfully launched two nanosatellites, DEWA SAT-1 and DEWA SAT-2, making it the first utility worldwide to utilise nanosatellites for improving the maintenance and planning of electricity and water networks,” added Al Tayer.

“This strategic partnership with DEWA opens new horizons towards innovation in the space sector. Combining our expertise in space technology with DEWA’s capabilities will contribute to developing innovative solutions that enhance the UAE’s position as a global hub in space and technology. We are committed to enhancing cooperation to drive progress in smart infrastructure and achieve the UAE’s vision for an advanced and sustainable future to support space startups and advanced technology sectors,” said HE Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of UAE Space Agency.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone towards exploring new possibilities in utilising and analysing data using AI and IoT, benefitting from DEWA’s smart services, and supporting the Space Data Centre. This contributes to developing advanced space applications that support and serve different sectors in the UAE. It also reflects our ambitious vision for the UAE to become a global role model in innovation and technology. We are committed to creating a stimulating environment that encourages innovation and nurtures young minds, to contribute to the comprehensive development renaissance over the next fifty years, and to support the UAE’s journey towards an innovative and sustainable future in space,” added HE Sarah Al Amiri.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.