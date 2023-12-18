Discover incredible winter escapes with flydubai

Explore magical winter escapes this holiday season with return fares starting from AED 1,105 per person

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 December 2023: as the holiday season approaches, flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, is offering passengers from the UAE a selection of incredible destinations catering to every traveller’s desires. Whether you’re a skier yearning for the thrill of the slopes, a beachgoer seeking sun-kissed shores, or a city break enthusiast eager to explore vibrant urban landscapes, flydubai has the perfect winter escapes.

For the skiers

Indulge in snowy bliss with flydubai’s alpine escapes.

Georgia: venture into the heart of the Caucasus Mountains, where Georgia’s pristine slopes in Bakuriani and Gudauri promise an exhilarating skiing experience surrounded by breathtaking landscapes. After a day on the slopes, immerse yourself in Georgian hospitality and explore the charming streets of Tbilisi, known for its historic architecture and vibrant culture.

Return Business Class fares to Tbilisi start from AED 8,877 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,575.

Salzburg: immerse yourself in the Austrian Alps and explore the birthplace of Mozart. Discover world-class ski resorts like Obertauern, blending cultural exploration and thrilling downhill adventures. Take a stroll through Salzburg’s Mirabell Gardens and relish the city’s musical heritage.

Return Business Class fares to Salzburg start from AED 11,587 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,865.

Serbia: head to Kopaonik, Serbia’s largest mountain range, and discover a hidden gem for ski enthusiasts. With modern resorts and diverse terrains, Serbia guarantees an unforgettable winter getaway. Explore the medieval monasteries that dot the landscape and savour local delicacies in the charming villages nestled within the mountains.

Return Business Class fares to Serbia start from AED 9,347 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,155.

For the beachgoers

Bask in the warmth of these tropical paradises.

Krabi and Pattaya: experience Thailand’s coastal jewels and immerse yourself in Pattaya’s vibrant atmosphere or Krabi’s tranquil beauty, providing the perfect options for an idyllic beach retreat. In Pattaya, enjoy the lively environment and indulge in water activities. In Krabi, embark on a mesmerising island-hopping adventure to discover the hidden gems of the Andaman Sea including the famous Railay Beach with its stunning limestone cliffs.

Return Business Class fares to Krabi and Pattaya start from AED 8,227, Economy Class Lite fares to Krabi start from AED 2,005 and Economy Class Lite fares to Pattaya start from AED 1,805.

Zanzibar: transport yourself to the spice-scented beaches of Zanzibar, where turquoise waters and powdery sands create a haven for relaxation and exploration. Immerse yourself in the rich history of Stone Town, wander through the vibrant markets and set sail to the pristine Mnemba Atoll for an unforgettable snorkelling experience amidst colourful coral reefs and marine life.

Return Business Class fares to Zanzibar start from AED 7,507 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,705.

Maldives: experience luxury on the white sandy beaches of the Maldives with overwater bungalows, crystal-clear lagoons and vibrant coral reefs making it a dream destination for beach lovers. Indulge in a romantic dinner under the stars, take a seaplane ride to witness the atolls from above, and unwind with rejuvenating spa treatments surrounded by the serene beauty of the Indian Ocean.

Return Business Class fares to the Maldives start from AED 4,313 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,205.

For the city break enthusiasts

Immerse yourself in the charm of these captivating urban landscapes.

Prague: step into a winter fairytale in Prague where cobblestone streets and Gothic architecture create an enchanting European capital. Explore the historic Old Town, marvel at the iconic Prague Castle and enjoy a leisurely cruise along the Vltava River to soak in the city’s beauty.

Return Business Class fares to Prague start from AED 12,051 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,955.

Budapest: discover Budapest’s allure as the Danube River flows through a city of thermal baths, historic bridges and grand architecture. Take in the beauty of Buda Castle and indulge in the Széchenyi Thermal Bath experience. Traverse the charming Fisherman’s Bastion for panoramic views of the city’s skyline.

Return Business Class fares to Budapest start from AED 11,743 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,875.

Cairo: dive into the vibrant buzz of Cairo where ancient wonders coexist with modern marvels. Visit the pyramids of Giza, explore the historic Khan El Khalili market and immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of Egypt’s capital. Don’t miss the chance to cruise along the Nile River, witnessing the city’s iconic landmarks illuminated against the night sky.

Return Business Class fares to Cairo start from AED 5,595 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,105.

Passengers can choose to book a holiday package with Holidays by flydubai, which provides a one-stop-shop where customers can choose from a variety of specially curated winter holiday packages, including flights and hotels with the option to add on excursions, car rentals and much more.

For the full timetable, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/flying-with-us/timetable

To know more about Holidays by flydubai, please visit: https://holidays.flydubai.com/en/

