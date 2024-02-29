dnata and Community Development Authority Dubai partner to enhance honeymoon travel for UAE Nationals

dnata Travel Group is partnering with the Community Development Authority in Dubai to offer a new range of bespoke travel packages for honeymoon travel for UAE citizens. The joint initiative is in line with the ‘Dubai Wedding Programme’ a series of broader efforts under the Dubai D33 strategy aimed at strengthening the cohesion of family life in Dubai by reducing the financial burdens of wedding planning.

Under the agreement, dnata Travel Group will provide unique offers, discounted travel, flexible payment plans, and other travel benefits for UAE Nationals to popular and trending honeymoon destinations.

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA), and Steve Allen, CEO dnata Group, the partnership agreement was signed by Rashid Al Awadhi from dnata Travel Group and Huraiz Al-Mur Bin Huraiz, CEO Development and Social Care Sector, CDA. Also in attendance was a delegation from the CDA alongside executives from the dnata Travel Group.

The Dubai Wedding Programme seeks to reduce the expenses associated with planning weddings, helping to set strong foundations for couples starting their lives and building their families through a variety of financial and social support services.

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, affirmed that this agreement represents a significant addition to the 'Dubai Weddings' initiative. She underscored the crucial role of all institutions and entities operating in the country in bolstering and expanding community initiatives, thereby generating positive impacts on society members and advancing the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda. She remarked: “This collaboration with dnata Travel Group will enhance the features and services of the 'Dubai Weddings' initiative, which covers all wedding expenses to alleviate financial burdens, thereby encouraging the formation of new families and promoting societal stability. We eagerly anticipate the involvement of more companies and businessmen in supporting this initiative and other community endeavors that foster social solidarity within the emirate.”



Rashid Al Awadhi, Senior Vice President – dnata Travel Group, Middle East and India, commented: “At dnata Travel, our focus has always been to provide differentiated products and services for UAE travellers to ensure they get the most out of their journey. We are proud to be working with the Community Development Authority in Dubai to make honeymoon travel from the UAE smoother and more accessible, ultimately supporting Dubai’s development plan efforts under D33. Travel package offers set to launch in the coming months will be inclusive of added savings, private airport transfers, lounge access, and so much more. These unique offers will be exclusive to UAE Nationals and bookable through dnata Travel’s online channels and extensive retail network.”



The dnata Travel Group represents the travel division of dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider. Part of the Emirates Group, the group’s history is rooted in Dubai and consists of more than 15 leading international travel brands, with coverage across the world.



The Community Development Authority in Dubai, founded by a decree of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, develops social programmes and services that match the aspirations of the Dubai community, partnering with private and non-profit businesses to develop innovation and empowerment through opportunities that promote national identity and community participation.



To learn more on dnata Travel, part of the dnata Travel Group, and its latest travel packages for UAE travellers, access: www.dnataTravel.com. To find out more on the Community Development in Dubai and its latest initiatives, access: www.cda.gov.ae.

