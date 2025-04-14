dnata brings global cargo investments and future-focused infrastructure to the spotlight at IATA World Cargo Symposium

As the air cargo industry gathers in Dubai for the World Cargo Symposium, dnata is spotlighting three major facility launches as part of global infrastructure investments exceeding US$ 110 million.

New developments in The Netherlands, UAE and Iraq are set to go live in 2025, strengthening dnata’s cargo and logistics capabilities across its global operations.

“As supply chains evolve and customer expectations shift, we’re focused on investing in infrastructure that’s fit for purpose today and adaptable for tomorrow”, said Clive Sauvé-Hopkins, dnata’s CEO – Airport Operations. “Our latest investments prioritise automation, scalability and energy efficiency, enabling us to support our customers more effectively in a fast-changing logistics environment.”

Future-ready infrastructure to meet shifting market trends

All three new dnata facilities have been designed to reduce manual handling, improve real-time visibility, and enable scalable automation. Their modular architecture allows for future technology upgrades and operational flexibility. Integrated sustainability features will help drive long-term energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands: dnata is investing more than US$ 70 million in a 61,000 m², fully-automated cargo centre -dnata Cargo City Amsterdam- at Schiphol Airport (AMS), set to open in July 2025. The facility will be capable of processing more than 850,000 tonnes of cargo annually. It will feature the latest technologies, including automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) for flexible, scalable ULD transport within the terminal.

dnata Cargo City Amsterdam will also offer full AWB (air waybill) control across the entire facility, allowing complete oversight of shipment progress and documentation. Operations will be centrally managed via dnata’s Cargo Control Centre, with live process visibility for real-time coordination. Smart gates will automatically record the volume and weight of all incoming consignments using 3D scanning, significantly improving handling speed and service quality. A forklift guidance system will support optimised movement and placement of cargo within the warehouse. Additionally, the facility will perform 100% weight and dimension checks, ensuring accuracy and compliance for every shipment.



Erbil, Iraq: dnata is building a 20,000 m² cargo facility through a US$ 15 million investment, scheduled to become operational in July 2025. The facility will increase dnata’s handling capacity by 300% to 66,000 tonnes annually in the country. It will incorporate dnata’s ‘OneCargo’ system which automates key business and operational functions, including safety and quality monitoring, reporting and ULD management, with an integrated, cloud-based platform.



Dubai, UAE: dnata Logistics is developing a new 57,000m² cargo centre at Dubai South, backed by a US$ 27 million investment. Due for completion by the end of 2025, the facility will process up to 400,000 tonnes of cargo annually. The fully temperature-controlled warehouse will feature a mix of very narrow and wide aisle racking, along with truck loading and offloading areas to optimise operational efficiency.

Clive Sauvé-Hopkins added: “These projects are designed to deliver measurable gains in performance, traceability and resource efficiency. They form a key part of our long-term strategy to enhance service quality while building a more resilient, data-driven cargo operation.”

dnata leadership to speak at World Cargo Symposium

dnata executives will take part in key discussions at the IATA World Cargo Symposium, sharing perspectives on innovation, digital infrastructure, and the industry’s path to greater operational and environmental efficiency.

These include:

- 15 April, 10:00 – 10:30, Opening plenary, Executive roundtable

Clive Sauvé-Hopkins, CEO, Airport Operations

- 15 April, 16:00 – 16:45, Opening plenary, Digital transformation & AI Use Cases

Carly Abbott, Vice President, IT Product Delivery

- 16 April, 09:10 – 09:25, Sustainability stream, Keynote

Noor Salman, Vice President, Cargo Business Support

- 16 April, 09:15 – 09:30, Digitisation stream, Keynote

Guillaume Crozier, Chief Cargo Officer

- 16 April, 11:30 – 12:30, Safety & Security stream, Spotlight 1: Pharma

Syed Haris Raza, Vice President of Cargo, dnata USA

- 17 April, 09:25 – 10:15, ULD Forum – Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Enhanced ULD Operations

Sam Gould, Head of Cargo Services, dnata Singapore

dnata: a leading global cargo services provider

dnata provides quality and safe ground handling and cargo services at more than 90 airports in 16 countries. In the financial year 2023-24, dnata’s teams handled 2.9 million tonnes of cargo globally, which represents a 5% growth year over year.

