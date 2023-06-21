dnata Catering & Retail extends partnership with Lufthansa German Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines in Singapore

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, extended its long-standing partnership with Lufthansa German Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) in Singapore. The multi-year extension of the contract will see dnata continue to provide quality inflight catering services to the carriers from its advanced facility at Changi Airport (SIN).

dnata’s highly-trained teams will produce and uplift more than 700,000 meals annually to ensure a world-class dining experience on board the two airlines’ flights. Lufthansa and SWISS currently operate a total of 21 weekly services out of Singapore.

Hiranjan Aloysius, CEO of dnata Catering & Retail Australia and Singapore, said: "We are proud to be the inflight caterer of choice for Lufthansa and SWISS, two leading international carriers that are both renowned for their commitment to quality. We will continue to work closely with the airlines’ team to contribute to their excellent on-board experience by delivering innovative menus and delicious meals that passengers love."

Benedict Fanconi, Head of Catering Operations & Logistics at SWISS, said: "dnata has proven itself as a reliable catering partner over the past years. We are pleased that we can extend our cooperation and offer our passengers from Singapore our culinary offerings at the usual high level."

Klaus Berger, Head of Hospitality & Catering Management at Lufthansa German Airlines, added: "We very much appreciate the renewal of our successful partnership with dnata. Our guests can continue to enjoy high quality catering on their flights to Germany and Switzerland."

Including the German and Swiss carriers, dnata provides catering and retail services to more than 30 customers with a team of 380 dedicated employees in Singapore. Over the past year, the company has substantially increased production to support airlines in restarting and expanding their operations in the country. In the financial year 2022-23, dnata uplifted over 3.4 million meals at Changi Airport, which represents a 35% growth year over year.

dnata’s catering and retail division is one of the world’s leading inflight hospitality providers. The company’s 10,500 catering professionals produce over 110 million meals annually, serving full service, low-cost and VIP carriers from more than 60 locations.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.