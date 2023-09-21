dnata is first combined air services provider to receive IATA’s environmental management certification (IEnvA)

dnata has become the first combined air services provider to receive the International Air Transport Association’ (IATA) environmental management certification as a recognition of its unwavering commitment to sustainability across its diverse portfolio of businesses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) is a certification programme developed to independently assess the commitment of aviation stakeholders such as airlines, airports, cargo handling facilities, freight forwarders, and ramp handlers, to continuously improve their environmental and sustainability performance.



IATA’s comprehensive evaluation encompassed 74 mandatory and all three optional modules, rigorously assessing dnata’s sustainability practices and efforts across its extensive operations in the UAE. In addition to its corporate Headquarters, ground handling and cargo businesses, dnata’s airport hospitality brand, marhaba, and inflight catering joint venture, Alpha Flight Services (Alpha), have also been certified through IEnvA’s hospitality module. DUBZ, dnata’s baggage technology and logistics company, also received the certification. This remarkable outcome attests to dnata’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of sustainability.



Steve Allen, CEO of dnata Group, said: “We are immensely proud to be the first combined air services provider to achieve the full scope of the IEnvA certification in the UAE. This accomplishment speaks volumes about our team's dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices across our operations. We will continue our investments in people, infrastructure and equipment to maximise environmental efficiency, while consistently delivering best-in-class services for our customers and travellers in the UAE and beyond.”



Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Chief Economist, commented: “I would like to extend my most sincere congratulations to dnata for achieving full IEnvA Certification in the UAE. This is a remarkable achievement that reflects their unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability and responsible business practices. I commend the efforts of everyone involved and wish dnata continued success in their role of our industry's sustainability journey.”



dnata recently announced that it was on track to reduce its carbon footprint and waste to landfill by 20% by 2024 as part of its two-year green operations strategy. Previously, the company committed US$ 100 million to implement green technology and initiatives across its businesses to achieve its strategic objectives. The company’s recent key initiatives include continued significant investment in infrastructure, green ground support solutions and process improvement.



dnata is a leading global air and travel services provider. Established in 1959, the company offers quality and safe ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in over 30 countries across six continents. In the financial year 2022-23, dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled over 710,000 aircraft turns, moved over 2.7 million tonnes of cargo, uplifted 111.4 million meals, and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of US$ 1.9 billion.

