dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of the Year for 13th time at Aviator Middle East Awards

For the 13th time and fourth consecutive year, dnata has been named Ground Support Services Provider of the Year at the 2023 Aviator Middle East Awards.

The award was accepted by Jaffar Dawood, dnata’s Senior Vice President, Airport Operations UAE and MEA, who has also been recognised as Aviation Executive of the Year.

In addition to the accolades, dnata has received commendations for its sustainability initiatives and training programme in Dubai.

Jaffar Dawood said: “We are honoured to receive Aviator Middle East’s prominent award for the 13th time. This recognition underscores our uncompromising focus on safety, commitment to sustainability and spirit of innovation. My appreciation goes out to our outstanding team, whose passion and hard work are at the core of this accomplishment.”

Over the past year, dnata has continued to enhance its operations through strategic investments globally. It established operations in Zanzibar, Tanzania and expanded its footprint in Canada through its partnership with the GTA Group, adding Calgary and Vancouver to its cargo network. In addition, it increased its investment in Air Dispatch to become the sole shareholder of the world’s leading provider of centralised load control services.

dnata has also taken major infrastructure projects to the next level. In Erbil, it broke ground on a new cargo facility which will add significant expansion to its operations in Iraq. Meanwhile, construction of dnata Cargo City Amsterdam, one of the world’s largest and most advanced facilities of its kind, continued in The Netherlands.

dnata has also invested in cutting-edge technologies and digitalisation to further improve efficiencies across its operations. Key milestones include the continued global rollout of its advanced cargo management system, OneCargo, and the successful integration of autonomous drones into its cargo operations in Dubai, UAE.

dnata has continued efforts to optimise resources across its global network as part of its pledge to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. Previously, the company committed US$ 100 million to implement green technology and initiatives across its businesses to achieve its strategic objective. The company’s recent key initiatives include continued significant investment in infrastructure, green ground support solutions and process improvement.

As a recognition of its unwavering commitment to sustainability across its diverse portfolio of businesses in the UAE, dnata has recently received the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) environmental management certification (IEnvA).

Since its foundation in 1959, dnata has been playing an important role in the UAE’s aviation industry. Having mirrored Dubai’s growth, the dnata Group presently employs over 23,000 staff in the country, delivering world-class services to over 190 passenger and cargo airlines across the UAE.

Globally, dnata offers quality and safe ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in over 30 countries across six continents. In the financial year 2022-23, dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled over 710,000 aircraft turns, moved over 2.7 million tonnes of cargo, uplifted 111.4 million meals, and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of US$ 1.9 billion.

The Aviator Middle East Awards, previously known as Aviation Business Middle East Awards, are organised by ITP Media Group, the publisher of The Aviator Middle East publication, to honour leadership, business excellence, and innovation across the regional aviation industry.

