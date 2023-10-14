dnata scores ‘Ground Handler of the Year’ award for ninth consecutive year

For the ninth successive year, dnata has been named ‘Ground Handler of the Year’ at the 2023 Air Cargo News Awards. The award, which has long been recognised as one of the most coveted accolades in the air cargo industry, was presented at a gala event in London.



Alex Doisneau, Managing Director of dnata UK (Airport Operations), who accepted the award on behalf of dnata globally, said: “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award as a recognition of our commitment to innovation, safety and service excellence. We thank all members of the dnata team globally whose hard work has been the driving force behind our success. We will continue to invest in infrastructure and technologies to provide world-class services and set new standards in the air cargo industry."



Over the past year, dnata has continued to enhance its operations through strategic investments globally. It established operations in Zanzibar, Tanzania and expanded its footprint in Canada through its partnership with the GTA Group, adding Calgary and Vancouver to its cargo network. In addition, it increased its investment in Air Dispatch to become the sole shareholder of the world’s leading provider of centralised load control services.



dnata has also taken major infrastructure projects to the next level. In Erbil, it broke ground on a new cargo facility which will add significant expansion to its operations in Iraq. Meanwhile, construction of dnata Cargo City Amsterdam, one of the world’s largest and most advanced facilities of its kind, continued in The Netherlands.



dnata has also invested in cutting-edge technologies and digitalisation to further improve efficiencies across its operations. Key milestones include the continued global rollout of its advanced cargo management system, OneCargo, and the successful integration of autonomous drones into its cargo operations in Dubai, UAE.



dnata has continued efforts to optimise resources across its global network as part of its pledge to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. Previously, the company committed US$ 100 million to implement green technology and initiatives across its businesses to achieve its strategic objective. The company’s recent key initiatives include continued significant investment in infrastructure, green ground support solutions and process improvement.



As a recognition of its unwavering commitment to sustainability across its diverse portfolio of businesses in the UAE, dnata has recently received the International Air Transport Association’ (IATA) environmental management certification (IEnvA).



dnata is a leading global air and travel services provider. It offers quality and safe ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in over 30 countries across six continents. In the financial year 2022-23, dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled over 710,000 aircraft turns, moved over 2.7 million tonnes of cargo, uplifted 111.4 million meals, and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of US$ 1.9 billion



