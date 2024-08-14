dnata secures Thai Airways catering contract in Milan

dnata, a leading global provider of air and travel services, has secured a multi-year contract to deliver premium inflight catering for Thai Airways as the airline resumes its services to Italy.

Operating from its Milan Malpensa (MXP) airport facilities, dnata’s expert teams will prepare and supply over 200,000 meals annually, ensuring a top tier, ‘smooth as silk’ dining experience on the Thai flag carrier’s daily flights from Milan to Bangkok (BKK).

Nicola Citarella, Chief Executive Officer, dnata Catering & Retail Italy, said: “We are delighted to welcome Thai Airways as their exclusive catering supplier at MXP. Our experienced team will consistently provide outstanding culinary products and services that contribute to the passengers’ memorable journey. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Including Thai Airways, dnata provides catering and retail services in Italy to 36 airline customers at 11 main airports with a team of more than 880 hospitality professionals. In the financial year 2023-24, dnata Catering & Retail teams uplifted some 12 million meals for over 140,000 flights in the country.

dnata’s catering and retail division is one of the world’s leading inflight hospitality providers. The company’s 10,500 catering professionals produce over 110 million meals annually, serving full service, low-cost and VIP carriers from more than 60 locations.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.