dnata Travel reveals where’s trending for UAE National Day trips in 2023

With the fast approaching UAE National Day break, dnata Travel has revealed the most popular holiday hotspots. In order of popularity, the top five most booked international destinations with UAE-based travellers are: Thailand, Maldives, Turkey, USA and Azerbaijan.

As the most popular destination, Thailand is taking 15% of all dnata Travel bookings for the UAE National Day weekend. Bangkok, alongside the islands of Phuket and Krabi, are the top locations of choice.

Azerbaijan is a new entry for this time of the year in 2023, with bookings up 50% compared to the same period in 2022. The capital, Baku, is proving popular with UAE travellers for a city break closer to home. Bookings to the UK, Switzerland, France, India and the Seychelles are also trending.

For the long weekend, 80% of all bookings are for international travel, while the remaining 20% cover UAE staycations. Most local stays are booked in Dubai, followed by Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, commented: “Travellers are exploring more of the world, including lesser-known places and new locations across popular hotspots. In addition to the ever-popular destinations of Thailand and the Maldives, we have seen a notable increase in travel to Azerbaijan in particular.

“The popularity of Thailand continues, with demand driven by a rise in availability of flights, the country’s incredible value-for-money proposition, world-class accommodation and varied experiences.”

dnata Travel experts continuously monitor trends and work with long-standing international partners to offer exclusive rates and added extras for the local market, alongside the latest in travel inspiration.

dnata Travel’s UAE National Day campaign is now live, offering savings and added benefits for UAE travellers across trending beach, city, mountain and desert locations across the globe. Top offers include 45% savings and a complimentary room upgrade at the 5-star Kandima Maldives, or 30% savings on an All-Inclusive stay in a Suite at the Hotel Riu Sri Lanka on the beach in Ahungalla.

