dnata unveils “Station of tomorrow” at Orlando Airport

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has unveiled the “Station of Tomorrow” at Orlando International Airport. The initiative introduces the latest technologies across its operations, significantly enhancing efficiency, safety, and environmental performance while elevating the passenger experience throughout the airport journey.

The project is expected to foster economic growth and deliver substantial benefits to local businesses and communities by strengthening the local aviation sector through this innovative airport offering. It will also generate 50 new, direct jobs with dnata in Orlando, with further expansion planned.

dnata’s partners in the milestone project include Lufthansa Group, Oshkosh AeroTech, Evitado Technologies, and AVIAR, each making a substantial contribution to the successful launch of the “Station of Tomorrow.”

David Barker, Regional CEO for Americas, dnata, said: “We are proud to invest in Orlando, the home of dnata’s USA Headquarters, and lead the way in shaping the future of ground handling. This initiative aligns with our commitment to implementing practical, scalable solutions that enhance operational performance, safety, and service quality for our airline partners and their passengers.

“We are committed to implementing this model across our 22 locations in the United States, elevating industry standards nationwide. We extend our gratitude to our partners, including Lufthansa and Oshkosh AeroTech, for their unwavering support and look forward to achieving further success together.”

Jörg Mnich, Vice President Commercial Airport Agreements, Lufthansa Group, said: “The Lufthansa Group is very excited to expand the partnership in North Amerika with dnata in Orlando. Especially having Discover Airlines as launching customer at the “Station of Tomorrow” in MCO experiencing this big step in technology development (e.g. E-GSE, safety tools and features, innovative ways of training) shows the spirit of the partnership that has been established over the past years. We are keen to see the deployment of the tools and equipment to other joint stations across the network in due time.”

Lars Michael Wendel, Nominated Person Ground Operations, Discover Airlines, said: "With the 'Station of Tomorrow,' Discover Airlines can offer our customers a new experience that combines efficient technological processes and environmental aspects. We are particularly excited about the new E-GSE and the anti-collision system, which make the turnaround more environmentally friendly and meet the airlines' high safety standards. We look forward to taking these steps with dnata as a partner and are proud to be part of these innovations."

Innovation driving operational and service excellence

From the passenger terminal to the airport apron and back office, dnata’s “Station of Tomorrow” integrates the latest technologies to enhance efficiency and service quality.

Key features of the station include:

Electric ground support equipment

dnata will operate a fully electric fleet of 14 GSEs, including cargo loaders, pushbacks, bag tugs, belt loaders at MCO to deliver consistent high levels of environmental efficiency. This transition aligns with dnata’s global sustainability target of reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

Digital solutions across the passenger journey

Passenger-friendly check-in and baggage kiosks, baggage drop points, and conveyor belt management systems will enhance the overall passenger experience and minimise wait times.

High-tech ground handling system

dnata will utilise a single, digital platform to streamline operations, managing all aspects of the ground handling process from planning and scheduling to execution and reporting.

Advanced telematics systems

Telematics systems will monitor real-time equipment usage and performance, enabling data-driven decision-making to reduce downtime and optimise operational efficiency. The solution will provide assurance that every driver is fully trained and qualified via a direct link with dnata’s Learning Management System.

Virtual Reality Training

A virtual training solution will complement classroom learning to improve on-the-job skills. It features scenario-based simulations in a zero-risk environment to help build confidence and ensure safe, high-quality service.

Resource management system

A resource management system will optimise workforce and equipment allocation, ensuring operations remain agile and resources are utilised efficiently.

Vision AI

AI-powered tools will enhance monitoring capabilities, ensuring safety, accuracy, and operational oversight across baggage and ramp operations.

Collision avoidance system

dnata will also implement an innovative collision avoidance system at MCO. This system will enable the company to mitigate risks through actionable data insights, enhancing both safety and efficiency in ground towing operations.

dnata: a leading air services provider in the United States

dnata provides ground handling and cargo services at 22 airports in the United States. The company’s dedicated team of over 3,500 aviation professionals ensures the seamless operations of 48,000 flights and handles 200,000 tons of cargo and mail annually across the country.

