dnata wins multi-year contract with Etihad Airways in Boston

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has been awarded a multi-year contract by Etihad Airways in the USA. The new partnership will see dnata provide quality inflight catering services to the Abu Dhabi-based airline from its facility at Boston Logan Airport (BOS).



dnata’s highly trained teams will produce and uplift more than 125,000 meals annually to ensure a world-class dining experience on board the airline’s four weekly flights to Abu Dhabi, starting 31 March 2024.



Peter DeVito, Chief Executive Officer, dnata Catering North America, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed as the exclusive catering supplier to Etihad Airways in Boston. Our experienced team will consistently deliver outstanding culinary products that contribute to the passenger’s exceptional journey.



“We look forward to working closely with Etihad and will continue to invest in our people, infrastructure and products to be the best in everything we do.”



Including Etihad Airways, dnata provides catering and retail services to 40 airline customers at 12 airports with a team of more than 1000 hospitality professionals throughout the USA. In Boston, dnata uplifted 1.5 million meals for 8000 individual flights at Boston Logan Airport in the last financial year 2022-23.



dnata’s catering and retail division is one of the world’s leading inflight hospitality providers. The company’s 10,500 catering professionals produce over 110 million meals annually, serving full service, low-cost and VIP carriers from more than 60 locations.





Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.