Dubai Airport Expects to Welcome 3.43 Million Passengers During Summer Holiday Return Period

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world's busiest airport for international passengers, is preparing to welcome 3.43 million travelers between August 21 and September 2, with a daily average of 264,000 passengers.

This anticipated increase in passenger numbers coincides with the start of the summer holiday return period.

The period between August 31 and September 1 is expected to see heavy travel traffic, with the airport forecasted to handle over half a million passengers during these two days. September 1 is anticipated to be the busiest day, with an estimated 291,000 passengers.

In parallel, Dubai Airports is collaborating with airlines, relevant authorities, and strategic partners to ensure a smooth journey for all passengers.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.