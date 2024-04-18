"Dubai Airports" Announces the Reopening of Travel Procedures for Departures from Terminal 3

"Dubai Airports" has announced the reopening of travel procedures for departing passengers from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) for flights operated by both Emirates and Flydubai airlines.

The institution highlighted that "the departure lounge in Terminal 3 is currently experiencing a high influx of passengers. Therefore, we kindly ask our esteemed passengers not to proceed to Terminal 3 unless they have a confirmed reservation for their flight."

"Dubai Airports" encouraged passengers to communicate with the airlines they are flying with to get the latest updates regarding their flight.

The institution also noted its dedication to expediting passenger procedures as quickly as possible to ensure everyone reaches their intended destinations.

