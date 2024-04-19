Dubai Airports announces the temporary reduction of incoming flights to Dubai International Airport while departures continue as usual

Dubai Airports has announced the temporary reduction of incoming flights to Dubai International Airport starting from 12:00 PM today, April 19, for a period of 48 hours, while departures continue to operate as usual.

According to Al-Bayan newspaper, Dubai Airports confirmed that its teams are working tirelessly to provide full support to passengers at Dubai International Airport (DXB) who have been affected by flight delays due to the unprecedented weather conditions recently experienced in the United Arab Emirates.

