Dubai Airports celebrates unified service and service excellence in an entertaining new film

Dubai Airports has released an inspiring video that highlights how the dedication and collaborative spirit of thousands of team members power unified service to create an exceptional guest experience for all travellers passing through Dubai International (DXB).

The video, which debuted at the Q3 oneDXB Chairman’s Awards, honours the inaugural award winners and showcases how behind-the-scenes teamwork and collaboration translate into seamless travel experiences for tens of millions of guests each year.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, expressed his pride, stating: “I’m so proud to see winners of our inaugural oneDXB Chairman’s Awards featured in the film. It is the people who truly make DXB exceptional, and it brings me great joy to celebrate their contributions.”

He added: “As DXB continues its mission to be the best airport in the world, this film serves as a powerful reminder that our success goes beyond cutting-edge technology or world-class infrastructure. It is the dedication and spirit of our people that bring the guest experience to life. United as one airport community, DXB is making a profound and lasting impact on every guest”.

This video exemplifies the extraordinary teamwork and dedication that defines the essence of oneDXB, showcasing how the airport community unites to deliver exceptional service, no matter the challenge.

Behind every smooth journey through DXB, there is a team of passionate people working tirelessly and in perfect harmony.

To watch the full video and discover the incredible stories behind Dubai's world-class airport experience, click here.

