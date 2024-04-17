Dubai Airports: Facing Operational Challenges Due to Weather Conditions

Dubai Airports has issued a statement confirming that they are currently operating around the clock with emergency response teams and service partners to restore normalcy as quickly as possible due to current weather conditions.

In their statement, Dubai Airports stated, "Due to weather conditions, we are currently facing a number of operational challenges. We are working around the clock with emergency response teams and service partners to restore normalcy as quickly as possible."

They added, "Due to road closures, there is a shortage of available transportation to and from the airport, resulting in flight delays and some flights being diverted due to delayed arrival of work crews."

They continued, "The recovery process will take some time, so we urge you to check the status of your flight directly with your airline before heading to the airport, and allocate extra time to reach the airport.

