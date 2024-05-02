Dubai Airports Responds to Flight Challenges Arising from Weather Conditions

Dubai Airports confirms that due to unsettled weather conditions, five inbound flights were diverted overnight. Additionally, nine arrivals and four outbound flights were cancelled.

Guests departing from Dubai's airports are advised to allocate additional time for their journey to the airport, as road congestion may be anticipated.

We strongly encourage the utilisation of the Dubai Metro to get to DXB Terminals 1 and 3 wherever feasible.

Ensuring the safety and convenience of our guests remains our top priority, and we are working with airlines and service partners to minimise any inconvenience. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

