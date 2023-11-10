Dubai Airports sets global benchmark in youth empowerment through launch of Youth Chalet at Dubai Airshow 2023

Dubai Airports, operator of the world’s biggest international hub, is establishing the first-ever Dubai Airports Youth Council (DAYC) Chalet at the upcoming Dubai Airshow 2023. The pioneering initiative is driven by its vision to guide and nurture young talent to become the next generation of aviation leaders.



Aligning with the UAE government's bold vision for youth empowerment, the DAYC Chalet embodies Dubai Airports’ commitment to developing young minds and fostering innovation, providing a space for aviation enthusiasts to gather, connect and be inspired. Entirely managed by youth employees, from ideation and design to planning and execution, it is just one example of how the organisation is acknowledging its responsibility to support young talent in realising their true potential as the torchbearers of the future.



Commenting on the initiative, Meshari Al Bannai, EVP of Human Resources Development of Dubai Airports, said: "Dubai Airports proudly champions youth within our organisation and this is just one shining example of what can be achieved when we believe and invest in their potential. Young talent brings vital knowledge and fresh perspective, and we believe everyone can learn valuable insights from them. This is why youth empowerment plays such an important role in our overall success.



“Our Dubai Airports Youth Council members continue to inspire us every day and we are immensely proud to be launching the first-of-its-kind DAYC Chalet at the Dubai Airshow, imagined for youth, by youth. We look forward to supporting talented individuals across the industry and empowering the next generation to reach for the skies and lead the next chapter, connecting the world through Dubai."



In addition to the chalet, another example of how Dubai Airports Youth Council is supporting young talent is the ‘Empowering Leaders of Tomorrow’ initiative.



President of Dubai Airports Youth Council, Marwa Al Saffar commented: “Launched this August, the initiative is equipping young minds with the essential skills, knowledge and self-assurance to assume leadership roles within the organisation and the broader professional landscape. In addition, DAYC represented Dubai Airports at the International Civil Aviation Organisation Meeting in Montreal earlier this year, demonstrating its dedication to leadership development.”



From 13-17 November, visitors to Dubai Airshow are encouraged to visit the chalet to be inspired and learn more about how the youth can make a lasting impact on the future of the aviation industry.





