Dubai Airports: Terminal 1 Entry Restricted to Confirmed Flight Passengers Only

Due to the unprecedented weather recently experienced in the UAE, flights at Dubai International (DXB) continue to face delays or cancellations.

Dubai Airports advises passengers against visiting Terminal 1 unless they have received confirmation from their airline regarding their flight departure. Due to crowding, access to Terminal 1 is now strictly limited to passengers with confirmed departures. There are no rebooking facilities available at the terminal, and guests are urged to contact their relevant airline for the latest flight information.

We are working to restore operations as swiftly as possible amidst these challenging circumstances.

