Dubai Chambers signs MoU with flydubai to support global expansion of the local business community

Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based carrier flydubai aimed at enabling companies operating in the emirate to expand their global footprint by leveraging the airline’s integrated air freight services.

Under the terms of the agreement, flydubai will offer preferential air freight rates to members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers. The partnership supports member companies in expanding the reach of their products, both locally and internationally, across imports and exports. The two parties will also work to enhance cooperation by developing joint initiatives, programmes, and activities that deliver added value to Dubai’s business community.

Khalid AlJarwan, Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, commented: “This strategic partnership supports our efforts to empower our members to enter new global markets and grow their businesses. The preferential air freight rates offered serve as an effective tool to reduce export and import costs and enhance operational efficiency, opening up new international market opportunities for local businesses. Our collaboration with flydubai reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade and logistics.”

Mohamed Hassan, Senior Vice President of Airport Services & Cargo at flydubai, stated: “We are pleased to partner with Dubai Chambers on this strategic partnership, which represents a shared vision to enhance trade facilitation, economic diversification and global integration of Dubai-based businesses. By leveraging our expanding cargo network and tailored airfreight solutions, we aim to provide local enterprises with the logistical strength needed to compete on a global stage. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of positioning Dubai as a leader in global trade and underscores the vital role aviation plays in driving sustainable economic growth.”

Dubai Chambers remains committed to advancing its strategic priorities, which include enhancing Dubai’s favourable business environment, attracting international businesses and investments to Dubai, and driving the international expansion of Dubai Chambers’ members, as well as accelerating the growth of Dubai’s digital economy, increasing the effectiveness of advocacy, and sustaining a climate of institutional and customer excellence.

flydubai is committed to supporting Dubai’s business community as part of its longstanding dedication to enabling free flows of trade and tourism. Today, the carrier has a growing network of more than 130 destinations in 55 countries and is served by a young fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.

