Dubai College of Tourism Collaborates with Marriott International to Launch New Hospitality Apprenticeship Programme for Emiratis

Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has collaborated with Marriott International to launch a new Hospitality Apprenticeship Programme for Emiratis, reinforcing their joint commitment to shaping the future of the UAE hospitality industry. This initiative, accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education, will provide students with a comprehensive education that blends theoretical learning with hands-on experience, setting them on a path to successful careers in the hospitality industry in Dubai and the wider UAE.

The Diploma in Hospitality - Apprenticeship Programme for Emiratis will commence its first edition in May 2025 with 40 Emirati students who will be enrolled in DCT’s One Central campus, where the world-class vocational college delivers full-time certificate and advanced diploma courses in four core subject areas: tourism, hospitality, culinary arts, and events. This initiative is also in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure, with a key D33 priority being to integrate the next generation of Emiratis into the private sector.

Mariam Sultan Al Maeeni, Director, Industry Nationalisation at the Dubai College of Tourism, commented: “This new collaboration with Marriott International on the Diploma in Hospitality - Apprenticeship Programme for Emiratis stands as a testament to our commitment to developing a skilled and competent workforce for the tourism and hospitality sectors, in alignment with the aspirations of our visionary leadership to integrate new generations of Emiratis into the private sector, as part of the D33 Agenda. By blending theoretical learning with practical experience, we ensure that our students gain valuable industry insights and develop essential skills under the guidance of seasoned professionals. The initiative enables Emirati students to build successful careers in Dubai’s thriving hospitality scene, gain comprehensive knowledge of the various areas within the sector, and assess their practical capabilities alongside their academic knowledge. We are confident that this collaboration will contribute to the continued growth and success of Dubai’s hospitality industry by bringing in more local talent, and providing guests with unrivalled experiences and service."

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International, said: “As a company, we remain steadfast in our commitment to develop the future hospitality leaders of tomorrow in the region. The introduction of the Diploma in Hospitality - Apprenticeship Programme for Emiratis will equip young nationals with the necessary skills, knowledge and experience to thrive within the travel industry and be part of the UAE’s journey towards greater success. The UAE remains a focus market for us, and building a sustainable programme like this for Emiratis will be key for our current operations and future growth in this country.”

The hospitality apprenticeship is a two-year programme between Marriott International and the Dubai College of Tourism, where students aged 18 and above will complete their studies for the Level 4 Diploma approved by the UAE Ministry of Education, while receiving practical training across Marriott’s hotels in the UAE.

As part of the apprenticeship, students will delve into core principles of overseeing hotel and restaurant services, with a focus on front office, housekeeping and food and beverage management, as well as developing essential management abilities, positioning them to excel as hotel managers. Following the completion of the programme, Marriott plans to offer graduates full-time roles within its properties in the UAE.

Over 40 of Marriott’s properties in the UAE, including more than 30 in Dubai alone, are participating in the first year of the initiative. These hotels play an integral part of Marriott International’s strategy in the UAE, where the company’s current portfolio encompasses more than 80 properties with more than 23,000 rooms across 22 brands. The programme also falls under Marriott’s sustainability and social impact platform, ‘Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction’, which guides how the company makes a positive and sustainable impact wherever it does business. From empowerment opportunities to sustainable hotel development, the platform is designed to foster business growth while balancing the needs of associates, customers, owners, the environment and communities.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.