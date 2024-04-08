Dubai Customs Announces Enhanced Traveler Assistance for Eid Al-Fitr and Spring Break at Dubai International Airport

DUBAI – 08 APRIL 2024 Dubai Customs has unveiled its preparedness to streamline procedures for travelers arriving in the UAE via Dubai International Airport during the forthcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday and spring break. With an expected influx of approximately 3.6 million passengers from April 2nd to April 15th, Dubai Customs is dedicated to elevating traveler experiences and reinforcing Dubai's status as a premier global tourism destination through pioneering services and streamlined processes.



Building on last year's successful handling of over 50 million bags, encompassing both air and cruise ship travelers, Dubai Customs has deployed cutting-edge equipment and seasoned inspectors. The introduction of the iDeclare system allows travelers to electronically declare goods, personal belongings, gifts, currencies, and cash amounts in advance, with the option to expedite transactions prior to arrival, thus reducing customs processing time to under 4 minutes via the red path.



In a bid to optimize passenger flow, Dubai Customs has augmented the number of inspectors during this period, assigning 77 devices for baggage inspection, including 58 for large bags and 19 for handbags, supplemented by additional supporting equipment.



Ibrahim Ali Al Kamali, Director of the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, underscored the department's proactive stance in devising a comprehensive plan for Eid Al-Fitr and spring break, in alignment with heightened flight and passenger volumes. This initiative aims to deliver exemplary service befitting Dubai's stature as a leading tourist destination while upholding stringent security standards in inspection and control operations.



Dubai Customs has closely collaborated with strategic partners such as Dubai Airports and Emirates Airlines, implementing measures like pre-notification of passenger surges for direct coordination between aviation and inspection shift workers across the airport's three terminals, as well as Al Maktoum International Airport.



Ensuring seamless operations round the clock, continuous communication and coordination among shift staff, building managers, and team leaders have been established, with management conducting field visits to monitor progress, particularly during holidays and special occasions.



Reiterating Dubai Customs' commitment to welcoming travelers and expediting their procedures with meticulous supervision, the Director of the Passenger Operations Department emphasizes the paramount importance of community safety.

