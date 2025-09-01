Dubai Launches New 'Dock & Dine' Initiative to Boost Yachting

In a strategic move to enhance short-stay yachting visits, further reinforce the city’s position as a global yachting destination, and put the city at the forefront of the global trend of seamless waterfront dining, the Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) have launched an innovative Dock & Dine initiative.

Encompassing 20 of the top marinas and marine stations in the city, the initiative represents the most comprehensive marina dining concept in the region and directly advances the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Curated selection

Dock & Dine is tailored for those seeking to dock for a short stay and enjoy the finest waterfront dining experiences, and enables yacht owners, crews, and guests to access a curated selection of restaurants, luxury hotels, cultural attractions and entertainment directly from the city’s marinas. Guests can sail to different docks and restaurants, enjoying a diverse range of excellent cuisines served in beautiful settings – all within a convenient 45-minute to one-hour radius from each other.

Among the major benefits provided by the Dock & Dine initiative are free moorage at participating marinas and marine stations; a rapid booking response time with a reservation window of just five minutes to one hour; direct communication with restaurants for advanced table arrangements; and dedicated dock tenders to facilitate smooth drop-off and pick-up processes. With the streamlining of regulations, a standardised process has been rolled out citywide, ensuring a consistent and hassle-free experience for both yacht visitors and marina operators.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, said: “The Dock & Dine initiative represents the forward-thinking approach that has defined Dubai’s maritime development. With strong guidance from our visionary leadership and a spirit of close cooperation between government and industry partners, we have harmonised marina regulations and enhanced operational processes across the board.

This not only improves the arrival experience for foreign-flagged vessels but also ensures every yacht guest enjoys streamlined access and world-class service. Working alongside the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), we are proud to galvanise the yachting sector, support tourism growth, and contribute to Dubai’s dynamic economy. The Dock & Dine initiative reflects our commitment to exceptional service, safety, and innovation – key pillars that are essential in driving Dubai’s position as a global yachting and tourism destination.”

Vibrant calendar

By simplifying access to these amenities, the initiative enhances the yachting experience, particularly during the peak winter season from October to April, when Dubai’s tranquil waters, warm climate, and vibrant calendar of events attract a growing number of international visitors including those seeking unique culinary and maritime adventures. With more than 4,000 berths across its extensive network of marinas and marine stations, Dubai is uniquely equipped to accommodate a diverse range of vessels, from pleasure craft to superyachts.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET, said: “This initiative marks a pivotal moment in Dubai’s maritime journey and is a testament to visionary leadership that has transformed Dubai into a global yachting hub. By establishing convenient connections between our world-class marinas and dining experiences, we are enriching the wide-ranging value proposition that positions Dubai as the ideal base for international yacht tourism and a must-visit destination.

The programme also exemplifies our commitment to fostering partnerships with industry leaders like the Dubai Maritime Authority, further elevating the yachting experience. The continuous public-private sector collaboration is shaping a vibrant, sustainable yachting ecosystem that benefits residents and visitors, the environment, and our economy, aligning with the D33 agenda while advancing our ambition to make Dubai the world’s best city to visit, live, and work in.”

The marinas participating in the Dock & Dine initiative include: Al Seef Marina, Bulgari Marina, Creek Marina Yacht Club, Dubai Islands Marina, Dubai Creek Marina, Dubai Harbour Marinas, Dubai Marina Yacht Club, Jebel Ali Marina, Jewel of the Creek Marina, Jumeirah 1 Marina, Mina Rashid Marina, Marasi Bay Marina, Marsa Al Arab Marina, Palm Azure Jetty, Palm East Vista Mare Jetty, Palm Jumeirah Marina, Palm West Club Jetty, Port De La Mer Marina, Umm Suqeim 1 Marina, and Umm Suqeim 2 Marina.

The launch of the initiative underlines the strong synergy between yachting and gastronomy sectors, allowing guests to disembark and enjoy signature waterfront dining experiences. It comes amid increasing global recognition for Dubai’s vibrant food and beverage offerings, with the recently-announced fourth edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai featuring a total of 119 restaurants.

Public-private collaboration

This unique concept highlights Dubai’s remarkable progress in developing a comprehensive nautical ecosystem, driven by close collaboration between the government and private sectors and sustained investment in state-of-the-art maritime infrastructure. The city’s marinas offer advanced maintenance and repair facilities, marine services, specialty shops, and wellness centres, catering to the needs of yachting enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

Dubai’s strategic location between East and West, combined with simplified entry procedures and tailored visa packages, also ensures a seamless arrival experience for foreign-flagged vessels, which can remain in Dubai waters for up to six months.