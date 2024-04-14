11.25 AM Sunday, 14 April 2024
14 April 2024
Emirates Air Announces Flight Adjustments Amid Airspace Closures

Published
By E247

Emirates air spokesperson: “Following recent airspace closures, Emirates air has cancelled some flights and rerouted others. We are closely monitoring the situation and are making all efforts to ensure minimal disruption to customers, while assisting impacted passengers. Emirates air  advises customers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information regarding their flights.” give tittle

The page was last updated on: 14 April 2024 09:13