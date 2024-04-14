Emirates Air Announces Flight Adjustments Amid Airspace Closures

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:38 05:54 12:22 15:49 18:44 20:01
Emirates air spokesperson: “Following recent airspace closures, Emirates air has cancelled some flights and rerouted others. We are closely monitoring the situation and are making all efforts to ensure minimal disruption to customers, while assisting impacted passengers. Emirates air advises customers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information regarding their flights.” give tittle
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.