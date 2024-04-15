Emirates Airlines Advises Passengers to Allocate Extra Time for Expected Weather Delays

Emirates Airlines has urged passengers traveling through Dubai International Airport on April 16th and 17th to consider allocating extra time for their journeys due to anticipated delays caused by challenging weather conditions.

In a statement released yesterday, the carrier stated: "With expectations of challenging weather conditions in Dubai on April 16th and 17th, we advise Emirates Airlines customers traveling to Dubai International Airport that they may encounter delays on the roads." The airline encouraged travelers to allow for extra travel time to reach the airport and complete check-in procedures before arrival." The carrier also emphasized the importance of updating contact numbers to receive the latest updates and notifications.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.