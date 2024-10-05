Emirates Airlines Bans Pagers and Walkie-Talkies on All Flights

In a travel advisory updated on its website Friday evening, Emirates Airlines announced that pagers and walkie-talkies are prohibited on all flights to, from, and transiting through Dubai, whether in checked luggage or carry-on baggage.

The airline added that authorities will confiscate such items found in passengers' hand or checked luggage.

The airline also issued updates on flight services to and from Jordan, Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon.

All Emirates flights to and from Iraq and Iran will remain canceled until Monday.

Transit passengers through Dubai with final destinations in either country will not be allowed to travel until Tuesday.

